ST. LOUIS — The ex-boyfriend of the St. Louis pair who went missing on December 20 is now charged with murder. Trenton Ivy, 31, of St. Louis, admitted to causing the death of his ex-girlfriend.

On December 20, 2023, Marquisha Williams was reported missing by her family. Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons started looking into her disappearance.

Family interviews revealed that Williams was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Ivy, in her 2020 Jeep Compass. On December 22, 2023, detectives discovered that Ivy had been taken into custody in Racine, Wisconsin, on unrelated charges, and he was the only person in Williams’ vehicle.

Investigations unveiled apparent blood and other evidence in Williams’ vehicle, along with her personal belongings. In a post-Miranda interview with Racine police detectives, Ivy confessed to killing Williams in St. Louis. He admitted to a physical assault on her, resulting in her death, and confessed to disposing of her body at an undisclosed location.