ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A grand jury has now found the ex-boyfriend responsible for the murder of a Kirkwood woman in August 2022.

Todd Wilbert, 56, has been found guilty of the murder of Elizabeth Gill on December 6. Gill was killed at her home in Kirkwood on August 13, 2022. Wilbert waited on her back patio drinking wine, entered her home without permission, and then shot her two times at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Prior to the shooting, Gill called 911 to ask for help and reported a man in her home pointing a gun at her. The police dispatcher heard a man’s voice in the background during the call and, eventually, a gunshot.

When police arrived at the home, they found Gill dead inside and recovered two bullet casings. Officers located Wilbert next door, lying on a cement pad. He was allegedly inebriated and had a firearm within reach.

A police spokesperson said Wilbert admitted to a homicide detective that he had called Gill to ask for money and that he waited for her on her back patio. One of Gill’s relatives listened to audio from the 911 call and identified Wilbert’s voice, as reported in this FOX 2 article.

Wilbert and Gill had previously been in a romantic relationship and owned a business together. Family members and friends of the victim attended the trial.