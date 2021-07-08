Ex-Columbia officer sentenced to probation in girl’s death

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer who accidentally hit and killed a 4-year-old girl with her patrol car has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Andria Heese was sentenced Thursday for misdemeanor reckless driving in the death of Gabriella Curry. Investigators said Heese was trying to park her police vehicle on a sidewalk to watch students boarding buses at Battle High School in 2019 when she hit Gabriella, who was playing on the sidewalk.

Attorneys said the girl’s family agreed that Heese should not be given a jail sentence. Gabriella’s family reached a $3.4 million settlement with the city and received $125,000 from Columbia Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News