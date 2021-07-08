Ex-Columbia officer sentenced to probation in girl’s death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer who accidentally hit and killed a 4-year-old girl with her patrol car has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Andria Heese was sentenced Thursday for misdemeanor reckless driving in the death of Gabriella Curry. Investigators said Heese was trying to park her police vehicle on a sidewalk to watch students boarding buses at Battle High School in 2019 when she hit Gabriella, who was playing on the sidewalk.

Attorneys said the girl’s family agreed that Heese should not be given a jail sentence. Gabriella’s family reached a $3.4 million settlement with the city and received $125,000 from Columbia Public Schools.