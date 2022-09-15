ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.

Ronald Scott Miller, 54, of Waterloo, Illinois, is convicted on one count of wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to several schemes between March 27, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal money from his former employer.

During that time, Miller served as the company’s warehouse and labor supervisor. He was responsible for the company’s installers, scheduling their weekly shifts and drafting their timesheets. He also had the authority to hire flooring installers.

According to court documents, Miller submitted false timesheets for himself, his partner and his son. His partner did not work for the company, but Miller submitted timesheets anyway. He collected the paycheck and forged his partner’s signature to deposit it in his own account. Additionally, Miller falsely inflated hours worked by him and his son on timesheets without his son’s knowledge, claiming they were working on installation projects when they were not.

While employed, Miller also submitted fraudulent invoices in the name of two fake companies and altered and inflated receipts for legitimate purchases he made in an effort to collect more money.

A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 28. Miller could face up to 20 years in prison of $250,000 in fines.