ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a woman for stealing $284,000 in cash from a north St. Louis County bank while she was employed by the bank.

Capri Duvall, 35, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison. A federal judge also ordered her to pay back the $284,000 she stole. Duvall previously pleaded guilty in May to a criminal charge of aiding and abetting in embezzlement of bank funds by an employee.

Investigators say Duvall pretended to fill up an ATM with cash on July 19, 2021, in Wellston, Missouri. While that happened, she hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it out to her car.

After work, Duvall met with a teller and security guard and split up the money, giving $30,000 to both of them. Duvall quit her job the next day. Investigators say she then left town with her three children, and it took agents several months to find her.

Mariah Barnes and Chloe Anderson have also pleaded guilty in the investigation after accepting money. They are set to be sentenced Oct. 4 and Nov. 16 respectively. The FBI and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.