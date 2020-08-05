Ex-federal prosecutor to face Missouri AG Schmitt in November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have picked a former federal prosecutor as the Democratic candidate to face off against Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in November.
St. Louis-area lawyer Rich Finneran defeated former assistant attorney general Elad Gross on Tuesday to get the nomination.
Finneran, 36, served as an assistant U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017. He now works at the St. Louis law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and is a law instructor at Washington University.
Finneran faces an uphill battle against Schmitt, who has considerably more name recognition and a record of winning statewide office.
Voters elected Schmitt to be state treasurer in 2016. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed him attorney general in 2018 after Republican Josh Hawley left the job for a seat in the U.S. Senate.