Ex-homicide prosecutor to run for St. Louis circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former homicide prosecutor is entering the race for St. Louis circuit attorney.

Mary Pat Carl filed Tuesday for the Aug. 4 Democratic primary, where she will oppose incumbent Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The two have run against each other before. In 2016, Gardner won the four-person primary with 47% of the vote. Carl was second with 24%.

Gardner was unopposed in the November 2016 general election.

Carl has pledged to steer first-time non-violent offenders to programs providing job training and education, while holding violent criminals responsible for their actions.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press