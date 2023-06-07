JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A former Jefferson County deputy faces felony charges for DWI and involuntary manslaughter in a deadly crash.

Jefferson County prosecutors have charged Colby McCreary in the investigation. He is accused in the death of his wife Savannah McCreary, per court documents.

Investigators say the crash happened in the early-morning hours of April 30 on Interstate 55 near Manley Quarry Road. Colby was reportedly driving a Jeep Cherokee and Savannah was a passenger.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Colby went off the roadway to the right and struck a road enbankment. The Jeep overturned, and Savannah later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Per court documents, toxicology results conducted after the crash indicated that McCreary showed he had a blood alcohol content of .17%. That’s more than twice the legal limit of .08% in Missouri. However, this wasn’t determined until more than a week after the crash, per court dcouemnts.

Festus police officers responded to the crash. According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, one lieutenant colonel was previously told that Festus police officers had wrapped up the investigation shortly after the April 30 crash and concluded that McCreary didn’t show signs of impairment.

The Festus Police Department says, as officers arrived to the crash, they began to attempt life-saving measures on both Colby and Savannah. In a news release, the Festus Police Department defended its emergency response.

“Officers did not detect any signs of intoxication from the two they were providing emergency medical care to, nor were conditions favorable for the officers to make such a determination. Additionally, health concerns for those being cared for were rapidly changing and officers were adjusting to those concerns as warranted,” said Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel via the news release.

No Jefferson County deputies were on the crash scene while the victims were present. On May 10, the Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted the sheriff’s office last month and requested an additional investigation.

“I stand by my original statement to Sheriff Marshak that no signs of impairment were observed

at the scene. This statement was not made to “mislead” anyone as it was a true statement at

the time. It wasn’t until days later that we received additional information leading us to believe

alcohol may be involved and we immediately requested further help from the Missouri State

Highway Patrol,” said Wendel.

McCreary was booked into jail in connection with that follow-up investigation.

“I have read the Probable Cause affidavit completed by the Highway Patrol,” said Sheriff Dave Marshak. “The information contained is substantially different than what we were told on April 30th. The allegations are disheartening and, if true, are not consistent with our values and expectations of our employees.”

Colby McCreary is no longer an employee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, acccording to a news released from the company. He was off-duty at the time of the crash. He is booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 surety bond.