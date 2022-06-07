JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Jefferson County teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to three children now faces criminal charges, nearly five months after the school district first announced an investigation over the accusations.

Prosecutors have charged Tosha Kerperien, 37, with three misdemeanor counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor in the investigation. Since Kerperien was issued a criminal summons, she is not being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators said Keperian taught at Ridgewood Middle School and reportedly sent photos via social media to three children. The Fox C-6 school district said she was immediately placed on leave following the allegations, then resigned from her position in February.

Some parents told FOX2 in January they saw a copy of the inappropriate photos on their child’s phone and found the material to be disturbing. Kerperien is scheduled to appear in court on July 11 over the criminal charges, according to Missouri court records.

The Fox C-6 School District sent this statement, in part, to FOX2 on Tuesday:

“The first and most important mission of Fox C-6 is to provide the best education possible for our students. However, this cannot be accomplished without a safe and secure educational environment. As demonstrated by our Board policies and practice, Fox C-6 is committed to providing an inclusive environment for all of our students and staff. In compliance with our policies and practice, the District promptly investigates complaints. We encourage students and families to bring any concerns to our attention so they may be addressed appropriately.”