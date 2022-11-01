ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a former Maryland Heights convicted of making inappropriate solicitations to an undercover officer who posed as a minor.

Gregory Ortlip, 57, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of attempted possession of child pornography, admitting he communicated online with someone he believed to be a teenage girl.

According to a federal indictment, during conversations, Ortlip brought up sex and requested nude pictures from the recipient he believed to be the girl. He also offered to send pictures of his genitals.

An undercover law enforcement officer involved in a Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children investigation made an account and posed as the girl.

Additionally, Ortlip admitted that in 2020, he communicated with a 15-year-old Kansas girl and requested and received pictures of her breasts. The girl told Ortlip she was 16.