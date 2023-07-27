ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a former employee with the Missouri State Highway Patrol who took thousands of dollars in cash bribes over false vehicle certifications.

Larry S. Conrad, 67, recently plead guilty to one felony (using a facility in interstate commerce) to facilitate a bribery scheme. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Conrad was also ordered to pay $20,000 in fines and to perform 100 hours of community service.

Federal prosecutors said Conrad worked as a supervisor motor vehicle inspector for the MSHP. It was his job to perform inspections at the patrol’s Troop C facility in south St. Louis County.

According to a federal indictment, Conrad would sign and certify forms required for motor vehicle owners to apply for original Missouri title certificates. Investigators say Conrad accepted cash bribes ranging from $40 to $160 to pass vehicles, falsifying certain documents to indicate no apparent damage when there was visible damage to the vehicle being inspected.

Per the indictment, Conrad had owners place cash bribes in the driver’s side door pocket while conducting inspections. He reportedly took bribes ranging up to $300 to sign and certify inspection forms for vehicles that he never saw or inspected.

The FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with this investigation.