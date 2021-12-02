Ex-nurse convicted of raping patient at Missouri hospital

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of raping a patient at a hospital in Missouri. Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, of Overland Park, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree rape after a bench trial.

He was charged in 2019 after a patient at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence reported she was raped in her hospital bed after she asked Emmanuel for help.

Emmanuel worked at the hospital as a “float nurse” hired through an outside agency. He was fired after the accusations were made. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

