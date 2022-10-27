ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.

Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Investigators say, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2, 2020, Maupin served as a registered nurse and fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine on multiple occasions. She worked at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County and obtained the fentanyl for her personal use, according to a federal indictment.

Maupin is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2, 2023. She could be sentenced up to four years in prison.