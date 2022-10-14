ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child while he served as a teacher’s aide in St. Louis County.

Joseph Guyre, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation.

According to court documents, Guyre admitted he molested and sodomized a child between 2013 and 2017 when the victim was less than 12 years old. At that time, Guyre served as a teacher’s aide at Wedgewood School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

“Parents and the community entrust our children to educators, and when an educator abuses that trust by inappropriately touching a child, we will hold them accountable,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I thank this young victim for coming forward and seeking justice. I pray this guilty verdict helps her get on with her life knowing her courage may have protected others.”

The victim came forward to police in 2021, and the Florissant Police Department investigated the case. Guyre is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.