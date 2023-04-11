“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a former St. Louis mailman to five years of probation for stealing checks from the mail.

Marquan Long, 28, has also been ordered to pay around $34,000 in restitution and 40 hours of community service. Long, a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service, pleaded guilty in January to theft charges in the case.

According to court documents, Long stole two envelopes containing checks while working as a mail carrier in St. Louis. He deposited one worth around $29,000 into his girlfriend’s credit union account. He deposited another one worth nearly $5,000 a few weeks later into a Chicago-based account.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.