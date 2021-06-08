Ex-St. Louis Police officer acquitted in assault case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been acquitted of assault for a 2017 incident that broke a man’s jaw.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan on Monday found 43-year-old Adam Feaman not guilty of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Feaman was accused of using excessive force during an arrest after responding to a call for someone doing “doughnuts” with a car in a downtown parking lot.
Hogan ruled that Feaman “was making a lawful arrest” of a man and that the amount of physical force used was reasonable.