ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former substitute teacher is behind bars and accused of sex crimes involving a student in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Brandon Holbrook, 30, with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy in connection with the investigation. Authorities issued warrants for Holbrook’s arrest Saturday morning.

Authorities received a report earlier this week of an inappropriate relationship between Holbrook and a 14-year-old victim. Investigators learned he was a substitute teacher at Bernard Middle School when he initially met the victim.

According to court documents, investigators believe Holbrook was grooming the victim through social media platforms around May 2022, exchanging messages and photos with the victim. The suspect went to the home of the victim and engaged in sexual acts on at least three separate occasions, per court documents.

“The defendant poses a danger to the victim because the defendant made veiled threats to the victim if the victim disclosed this information and is aware of where the victim resides,” said the St. Louis County Police Department on Holbrook.

Holbrook previously served a substitute teacher around St. Louis County, including the Mehlville School District.

“We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that an employee may have engaged in inappropriate behavior,” said Mehville School District Superintendent Chris Gaines. “Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of staff misconduct very seriously.”

According to the district, a friend of a victim addressed concerns with a Mehlville School District counselor on Sept. 12. District administrators immediately filed a report with the Missouri Division of Children’s Services and contacted St. Louis County Police. Holbrook was made inactive on our substitute roster on Sept. 12.

District officials say Holbrook underwent an extensive background check before he was hired. He has not served as a substitute with the Mehlville School District during the 2022-23 year.

“I cannot state strongly enough that protecting the welfare of all students and providing a safe, secure learning environment is our first priority. If additional relevant information becomes available, the district and authorities will disclose those details as appropriate or permitted by law,” said Gaines.

Holbrook is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Based on previous evidence and information reported, police believe there could be additional victims.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation. If you have any additional information tied to the investigation, contact 314-615-5400.