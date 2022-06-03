CLAYTON, Mo. — A former teaching assistant in suburban St. Louis has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for raping a second-grader at the school and exposing the child to the virus that causes AIDS.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Deonte Taylor was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in April of three counts of sodomy and one count of knowingly exposing someone to HIV. Taylor also pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for trying to arrange the killing of the boy and his mother.

Authorities say the attack happened in 2015 at Lusher Elementary School in Florissant. The boy later tested negative for HIV.