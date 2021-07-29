Last day of extreme heat as heat indices reach 110+ ahead of cold front

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Thursday was one of the hottest days of the summer as heat indices climbed to dangerous levels. Despite all this, there were still people out on the lake and exercising on the trails.

Shortly after noon, the temperature already read 98 degrees in Maryland Heights with heat indices well up into the triple digits. This didn’t stop some from going outdoors as temperatures continued to climb even higher this afternoon.

Lauren Fowler, manager at Creve Coeur Lake Rentals, and her staff have to spend every day out in the elements. On days like today, she said they spend as much time as they can in the shade, drink plenty of water and Gatorade, and take occasional breaks to splash around a little in the lake.

Fowler also said that they strongly encourage their customers to take water out on the lake with them.

Failure to stay hydrated can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke when it’s this hot.

Even though there has been a steady stream of people on the lake, Fowler said they’ve had fewer customers with the intense heat and are looking forward to the temperatures dropping again.

“Paddleboards are the most popular in the heat. You can kind of dip your feet in and get in the water. As you can see, people are still kayaking but business is definitely a little slower when it’s this hot,” said Fowler. “Whenever we do see dogs are anyone walking, we always tell them like hey the grounds’ really hot the sidewalk. I don’t think people really realize sometimes how hot the ground can be, even the sand.”

A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing scattered storms and much-needed relief from this heat.