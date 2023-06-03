MADISON, Ill — With just one day remaining until the “Enjoy Illinois 300” at the World Wide Technology Raceway, anticipation is high as the NASCAR Cup Series race prepares to welcome a massive crowd.

Remarkably, for the second consecutive time, the event is completely sold out, ensuring that the once-empty stands will soon be filled with enthusiastic fans. As attendees make their way to the venue, they can rest assured that there are certain items they are allowed to bring in: closed non-alcoholic beverages and a small soft cooler.

The grandstand seats, accommodating 1,200 people, along with numerous hospitality suite areas, will be bustling with activity come Sunday. While tickets for Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 are still available, it’s important to note that there will be no walk-up ticket options or general admission.

All tickets can be acquired through Ticketmaster. Furthermore, in addition to the thrilling NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the Confluence Music Festival is set to captivate audiences later in the day, making it an eventful and exhilarating weekend for all.