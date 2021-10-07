Exclusive aerial footage of St. Louis Cardinals returning home after wildcard loss

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals landed at Lambert Airport Thursday afternoon after their wildcard game loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night.

The redbirds season came to an end after a 3-1 loss against the Dodgers at the Chavez Ravine. It was a nail-biter game, that went down to the bottom of the 9th, with 2 outs.

The Cardinals deplaned on the tarmac before loading onto busses and heading back to Busch Stadium. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured the video footage.

Fox 2’s Zara Barker caught up with Cardinals fans around Busch Stadium after the team returned home Thursday to hear how they were feeling after Wednesday night’s game.

“We’re an awesome team I love them I wouldn’t trade them for the world St. Louis will always support the Cardinals,” Vinnie Venditto said. “I’m already down here looking for opening day tickets.”

“I was pacing through my house walking around kept thinking we were going to get a big hit, didn’t happen, unfortunately,” Jason Rothluebbers said.

“Get in shape and let’s go get them next year lets get that number 12. I’m ready for another ring. I think the whole city is ready for another ring.”