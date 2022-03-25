ST. LOUIS — U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens sat down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust for his first local television interview since his ex-wife made accusations of abuse against her and their kids.



“If there was a shred of truth to any of this then why over two years ago would my ex-wife, the mediator, and court all decide what’s in the best interest of kids is to spend the majority of their free time with me,” Greitens said.

He flat-out denied the accusations, saying it’s another political hit job. Greitens also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former George W. Bush chief of staff Karl Rove for the alleged “hit job.”

Watch the full interview below: