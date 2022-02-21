Exclusive video shows end of police standoff in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police standoff in north St. Louis County ended peacefully Monday afternoon. FOX 2 obtained an exclusive video that shows officers detaining the suspect.

SWAT members and St. Louis County police officers responded to a home in the 7500 block of Norwalk Lane around 3:00 p.m. after a call regarding shots fired. When officers arrived, they reportedly learned the man was possibly armed.

Roads in the area were shut down as officers negotiated with the suspect. At this point, authorities have not identified him. His family members said he was inside the home alone.

Police have not released any further details. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.