KIRKWOOD, Mo. – An execution date has been set for Kevin Johnson, a man who killed a Kirkwood Police sergeant 17 years ago.

Johnson will die on Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, per Missouri court records. The Missouri Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it had issued the warrant of execution for Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Johnson is sentenced to die by injection.

Johnson will remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections within the 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Johnson, 36, was convicted by a St. Louis County of killing Kirkwood police Sergeant William McEntee.

McEntee was on patrol in the Meacham Park neighborhood on July 5, 2005, when he was shot several times by Johnson on Alsbrook Street in Kirkwood. McEntee was 43 years old. He was the father of three and was on the force for nearly 20 years.