ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.

The St. Louis Circuit Court found Scott A. McLaughlin, 49, guilty in 2006 on criminal charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and forcible rape dating back to Nov. 20, 2003.

McLaughlin’s attorneys attempted to appeal the conviction twice, once in December 2006 and again in October 2010, according to Missouri court records. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

Earlier this summer, the State of Missouri filed a motion to set an execution date. On Thursday, the state ordered the execution for 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. The execution will happen under the supervision and direction of the director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.