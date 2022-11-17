ST. LOUIS – Dozens of business and government leaders are getting a small taste of what it’s like to be homeless in an effort to help those who are.

The annual Executive Sleep Out Fundraiser is back on again Thursday night. Despite the cold, more than 70 people will sleep outside. This year it’s being held at Harris-Stowe State University.

The event raises money for Covenant House – which provides beds, education, and job training for homeless teens and young adults.

