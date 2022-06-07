ST. CHARLES – Stay alert for some “boom” sounds Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from St. Charles County.

A bomb disposal unit with the St. Charles County Police Department will conduct some training exercises with explosives in the upcoming hours. The training will be held at the New Frontier Materials quarry, just south of New Melle on Hwy F, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the exercises could pick up again Wednesday morning.

The exercises are part of a controlled-training operation supervised by FBI explosive experts. Participants will be examining, disarming, and dismantling potentially-explosive devices, all part of an extensive training program for certification.

Because of the training, you might hear some unusual noises over the next few days. If you have any additional questions, contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.