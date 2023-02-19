ST. LOUIS — MetroLink will operate on a single track at the Union Station and Civic Center MetroLink Stations during the evenings from Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to the end of service. The single-track operations allow crews to do maintenance work and construction.

During this time, Blue Line trains will only run between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 MetroLink Station and the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. Westbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink Stations, and travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to transfer to a Blue Line train and continue their westbound trips.

At the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station, people going east on the Blue Line will have to switch to a Red Line train in order to keep going east. Red Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 5 minutes.

MetroLink says Passengers should allow extra time when transferring between Red Line and Blue Line.