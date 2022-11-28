ST. LOUIS – We’re seeing a pleasant fall afternoon on Monday, with sunshine, light winds, and prototypically seasonal temperatures. The St. Louis metro area will get some increased cloud cover this evening, but tomorrow brings some unusually warm weather.

Strong Southerly winds will boost temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s on Tuesday, with gusts between 40 and 45 miles per hour.

A cold front will in afterward, bringing showers and storms by the evening. For much of the FOX 2 viewing area, there will be some risk for strong to severe storms.

It’s a quick turnaround to more normal temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and northwest winds up to 30 miles per hour.

It’ll be less windy on Thursday, but still cold. Temperatures will bounce up into the 50s by Friday.