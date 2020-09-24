ExpectUs to hold candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor

ST. LOUIS – The group ExpectUs will hold a candlelight vigil outside of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters downtown Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to remember the life of Breonna Taylor.

This comes as none of the three Louisville police officers were charged in Taylor’s death.

There have been protests across the nation and here in St. Louis since the decision was made public in Taylor’s case out of Louisville, Kentucky.

People around the country who have been working to keep Taylor’s story circulating and hoping for charges against the officers involved are outraged at the decision.

None of the three Louisville police officers involved in the March 13 drug raid that ended with Taylor’s death are directly charged. Former detective Brett Hankison is indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments. Hankison posted bond. He now faces up to five years in prison for each of his three counts of wanton endangerment.

After the decision, there were protests in downtown St. Louis and another in Florissant. Police arrested six people at those protests. They say they asked protesters to disperse and someone threw a firework at police.

In Louisville where this all happened, tensions are rising. Two officers were shot during protests there. The suspected shooter is in custody. There were also protests and arrests from the west coast, to Portland, Seattle and response from presidential nominees and celebrities.