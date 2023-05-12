ST. LOUIS — You can get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be part of the U.S. Navy this weekend. And you can do it without breaking a sweat. The Navy has a boot camp during the Scott Air Force Air Show. Participants can train alongside or compete against a digital navy officer. A 360-degree photo booth allows you to experience life on a real navy ship. And if you need a photo op, there’s a 20-foot-long panoramic backdrop of a Navy aircraft carrier. The Scott Air Force Base Show takes off tomorrow and Sunday at 9 a.m.

