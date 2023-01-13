ST. LOUIS – This weekend, check out new vehicles at the 2023 STL Auto Show.

New vehicle models are on display at America’s Center and The Dome at the St. Louis Auto Show. They are open till Monday at 5 p.m. this weekend.

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa, champions of drifting, will return to the 2023 St. Louis Auto Show! Travis Reeder will also return this year.

They also feature a kid’s zone where children can participate in activities such as an obstacle course, face painting, and meeting characters.

Hours:

Friday, January 13th: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 15th: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, January 16th: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.