Explore St. Louis gearing up for tourist influx as baseball returns

ST. LOUIS — As the day began Thursday, baseball was still off the table. Regardless of the lockout, Explore St. Louis already had a lot on their plate.

“We have volleyball this weekend. We have 22,000 participants coming in here, some 600 volleyball teams, and 80 courts set up throughout America’s Center and the Dome. Right after that, we have the Trans World Haunt Show with 11,000 attendees coming in,” said Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis. “Between those two events 20,000 contracted hotel room nights in about a five-day time period.”

On the 99th day of the baseball lockout, an agreement was reached between Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association. One new St. Louis resident is excited to see the Cardinals back in action.

“I’ve maybe seen one game in my life,” said baseball fan Skylar Johns. “I was wanting to see the Cardinals play and looking forward to Spring Training but that kind of got put on hold. Looking forward to them coming back though.”

Spring Training could begin as early as this Sunday, and a full 162 season is set to return.

Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis said this is a good trend for the city already experiencing a number of hotel bookings for spring and summer.

“It’s not like the estimated direct expenditures of seven million dollars for opening day evaporate,” said Hall. “We’re going to reschedule that. We’ll still have that holiday here in St. Louis.”