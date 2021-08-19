Explore the St. Louis Aquarium after-hours at ‘Under The Deep Brew Sea’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Get exclusive access to St. Louis Aquarium exhibits while sampling beers at Anheuser Busch’s “Under The Deep Brew Sea” after-hours event. Guests will see fish from the rivers and oceans of the world, explore Shark Canyon, and have a hands-on experience at the Aquarium’s touch pools. The St. Louis Wheel is also available for a ride this evening.
The event goes from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Guests will have access to eight beers to sample. They include:
- Shock Top Zest
- Stella Solstice
- Goose Island Lemonade Shandy
- Mich Ultra Pure Gold or Mich Ultra Organic Seltzers
- Bud Light Lemonade or Bud Light Seltzer Ice Tea
- Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda
- Karbach Love Street
- Bud Light, Bud Select or Budweiser