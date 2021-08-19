Explore the St. Louis Aquarium after-hours at ‘Under The Deep Brew Sea’

Lines are long on opening day of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The new St. Louis Aquarium, is at the heart of the $187 million family entertainment complex at St. Louis Union Station in downtown St. Louis. Over 8,000 people were expected at the aquarium on opening day. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Get exclusive access to St. Louis Aquarium exhibits while sampling beers at Anheuser Busch’s “Under The Deep Brew Sea” after-hours event. Guests will see fish from the rivers and oceans of the world, explore Shark Canyon, and have a hands-on experience at the Aquarium’s touch pools. The St. Louis Wheel is also available for a ride this evening.

The event goes from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Guests will have access to eight beers to sample. They include:

Shock Top Zest

Stella Solstice

Goose Island Lemonade Shandy

Mich Ultra Pure Gold or Mich Ultra Organic Seltzers

Bud Light Lemonade or Bud Light Seltzer Ice Tea

Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda

Karbach Love Street

Bud Light, Bud Select or Budweiser

Get your tickets here.