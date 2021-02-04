Extra care needed for pets with bitter cold temps in the forecast

ST. LOUIS – With deep cold and possibly snowy weather next week, the Center for Animal Rescue And Enrichment of St. Louis, or CARE STL, the no-kill animal shelter partner for the City of St. Louis Animal Care And Control, is asking pet owners to be cautious.



“When we have the predicted stretch of cold weather coming up that we do, many of our dogs still want to get outside. They may not know when they’re going to be experiencing frostbite or hypothermia,” said Cate Redfern, who handles Development for Care STL.



Cold weather animal safety

Different dogs have different cold tolerance thresholds. Keep an eye on whether your pet is shivering and consider a dog coat for some breeds. One of the places on your pet that you’re really going to want to watch out for is you with the salt and the ice and snow is your pet’s paws. After outdoor play, check if their pads are light brown or white in color. That can be a sign of frostbite. Be sure to choose ice melt products that are pet safe and do not contain ingredients that can cause burns.



“And if you are unsure of what is on the sidewalk or the street, then walk them on the snow or the grass.”

Antifreeze tastes delicious to dogs but can be fatal. Make sure it is locked away. And watch for dehydration because pets may not feel as thirsty as when it is warm.



“So make sure they have adequate access to water, and water that is not frozen,” says Redfern.



Finally, take pets outside only when necessary. Remember, if you are cold, they’re cold.



“If you have pets that live outside, please consider bringing them inside, at least into a laundry room or a garage or a quieter room of your house.”



If you see pets suffering outside in the cold in St. Louis city, contact the Citizens’ Service Bureau to make a report. Animal Control will investigate and get those animals to the folks at CARE STL. You can call the CSB at 314-622-4800 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, or 314-231-1212 on weekends and after hours.



“You’ll be talking about temperatures getting down into the teens and single digits, and animals have frozen to death in that kind of weather in St. Louis. If you see something, say something. Make the call,” says Redfern.

These are the faces of owner surrenders taken in by CARE STL in the last three months.



