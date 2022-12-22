ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Midwest storm that meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

The good news is that the snow should be ending tonight. Some areas may get an additional inch, but the major impacts are over. This also means that the roads will be easier to travel on as road crews get time to work without more snow.

The temperature dropped at least 33 degrees today and will be below zero tonight. Wind chills are around -25 degrees.

The cold weather will be sticking around into the holiday weekend, and it is likely that there will be a white Christmas. This is the first one in the St. Louis area since 2017. The high temperature should be around 30 degrees. We may get some more light snow on Monday.

Temperatures will be rising over the next seven days. Some parts of the area may see temps in the 40s by next week.