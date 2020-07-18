Extreme weekend heat makes for bad outdoor dining conditions

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Restaurants still need business and patios have been a popular choice. People seem to feel safer eating outdoors.

This dangerous heat is adding another challenge to the restaurant industry since outdoor dining won’t be nearly as appealing as the heat index climbs well into the triple digits.

Downtown Kirkwood is known for its great restaurants and nice patios and is typically a crowded spot. But even with the heat, there are some options.

Many patios are covered or have a lot of shade. Also, many have big fans to help circulate the air. And timing can be everything. Try to avoid the hottest part of the afternoon and early evening. Go out for a later dinner once those temperatures start to drop.

Matt Fazio, general manager at Billy G’s in Kirkwood, says that his indoor capacity is limited to less than 50 percent but customers prefer the patio anyway. Their patio is mostly shaded through most of the day and they have plenty of fans to help circulate the air.

If you don’t want to be out in the heat and you don’t feel comfortable dining in, you can still support your local restaurants by ordering carryout or curbside pickup.