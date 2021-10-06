Extremely high mold count spikes St. Louis allergies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The allergy numbers for today show that mold is over 70,000. Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says that is the highest we have seen mold all year.

Fall allergies can be a problem for some in St. Louis. Around one in six Americans suffer from them.

Mold is one of the main causes of fall allergies. The humid weather and decaying vegetation help fungus produce scores of spores. They get trapped in the river valleys that are a prominent feature of the region.

The mold also gets stirred up into the air while people rake leaves, mow lawns, mulch, or harvest crops.

Seasonal allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, throat, sneezing, nasal congestion, and ear-popping. You may also develop a tickle in your throat or a cough. The prolonged symptoms can be mistaken for a cold or COVID.

St. Louis County issued a public health advisory this summer, asking that more people get tested for COVID-19. Officials with the county health department say if you’ve got a headache, runny nose, and sore throat, don’t just think it’s a summer cold or allergies, because those are the same symptoms of infection of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which are different than other COVID strains.

There are a few things you can do to reduce your allergy symptoms. Staying indoors is one of the easiest options for many people. There are also many non-prescription medications available at drug stores that can help relieve or eliminate issues.