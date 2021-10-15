Extremely rare catfish caught and released into the Mississippi River

WEST ALTON, Ill. – A man caught an extremely rare fish in the muddy Mississippi River and released it for another angler to reel in. Chad Hester caught a Piebald Blue Catfish and says it weighed 36-pounds and was around 43″ long.

Piebalds resemble ordinary blue catfish but they stand out because their white skin is marbled with prominent grey blotches. This also puts them at a disadvantage in the wild because it sticks out to predators.

Chad Hester

How rare are they? For instance, the Lower Mississippi Conservation Committee catches tens of thousands of ordinary catfish every year. In 2014 they only caught two Piebald Blue catfish.

Hester says that he started fishing at around 6:30 am on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois on Tuesday. He was using Asian Carp as bait. The rare fish landed on his hook that evening.

“After reeling in the fish, and finally putting hands on him, we weighed the fish and quickly took photos. Releasing it back into the river for another fisherman or woman to have the opportunity to land it in the future! This fish means more to me than any other fish I’ve ever landed. Not only is it rare to catch a Piebald blue cat but it survived long enough to get to 36 lbs. Making it one of the rarest in its classification” writes Hester.

The stretch of the Mississippi River near Alton has seen its share of record-setting catches. A Florissant man caught a record-setting 130 lb catfish there in 2010. An Alton man landed a 124 pounder in 2005. Piebald Blue catfish don’t appear to get that big but catching one can be just as memorable.

“The world is a mess, families have struggles, and politics are testing the heart strings of families and friends. It’s time for people to take time away and go do what they love. Teach a kid to fish and it will make memories last a lifetime. Those memories can never be taken by anyone,” writes Hester.