ST. LOUIS – The future of the Fabulous Fox is up in the air. A judge rules the battle over its ownership needs to go to trial.

The Fox Theatre’s 99-year lease is shared between Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. It expires in 2025.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Foxland owns 75 percent of the land as well as the grand entrance and the ballroom. Fox Associates owns 25 percent of the land, plus the orchestra pit, the main stage, backstage, and some seating.

Both argue they’re entitled to full ownership once the lease ends. No trial date has been set yet.