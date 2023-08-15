FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a Facebook Marketplace seller at gunpoint and took off with three pairs of shoes.

Prosecutors have charged Javonte A. Hicks, 22, with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in the investigation.

The seller was robbed around noon last Friday on Manor Drive. Police did not report any shots fired or injuries from the incident.

The Florissant Police Department says the victim intended to sell three pairs of shows placed on a Facebook Marketplace advertisement. Hicks met the victim along Manor Drive, and quickly pulled out a gun during the meetup. The victim handed over the shoes, and Hicks ran away from the scene.

Florissant police found Hicks at a nearby home, recovering the three pairs of shoes and a gun suspected in the robbery.

“This is another great job by our men and women for locating and arresting Hicks as well as recovering the stolen items just a short time after the crime occurred,” said the Florissant Police Department via Facebook.

Hicks is jailed in St. Louis County on a $75,000 bond.