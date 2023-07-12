PINE LAWN, Mo. – FOX 2 checked into a neighborhood danger that has gone on for years without being fixed, according to residents: bent and faded street signs that are simply too hard to see in Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County.

For instance, if there’s an emergency or even a UPS delivery to the 6300 block of Henner and Irving avenues. The GPS may get you there, but you likely want to check the street signs to make sure your phone’s ‘map app’ has directed you to the right place. You likely won’t be able to read the faded signs on the bent post at the corner of Henner and Irving avenues. The issues are worse in the glaring sun and at night.

“Make a left on Stratford,” Virgil Brown said, giving directions to a FOX 2 crew.

The Stratford Avenue sign is faded.

“Come down to Rosewood,” he continued.

Multiple signs for Rosewood Street are bent and washed out.

“This is Huntsville,” he said, the street where he lives. “Right now, you can’t really see it (the Huntsville Ave. sign). It’s faded, leaning. You can barely see the ‘Stop’ sign (right below the street sign).”

The sign issues make it tough for delivery drivers. They use GPS but need street signs, too.

“Still use them, want to make sure you’re on the right street,” said Oscar Roberson, a UPS driver. “I don’t want to deliver the wrong package. That’s a no-no. Half the street signs out here, if they’re up, you can’t see them.”

FOX 2 confirmed change is coming with more than 100 bold, new, black-on-white street signs with new posts. Pine Lawn aldermen have approved more than $21,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to cover the cost.

According to one city official, the funds dating back to 2020 must be spent, or they will be lost.

Police and firefighters said they no longer rely on street signs for emergency calls, but new signage certainly makes streets safer and more welcoming.

“Yeah, give a little more respect to it, a little dignity,” Brown said.

“I’ve got customers living out here 60, 70, 80 years,” Roberson said. “They would like to see any little upkeep.”

They should see those new signs by the end of next month.