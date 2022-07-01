ST. LOUIS – Live Esports competitions are happening at Ballpark Village this weekend.

Fair Saint Louis is hosting the Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational & High School Open tournament from Friday to Sunday.

The top college teams are competing and eight Missouri high school teams are competing. The prize at both levels is a $10,000 scholarship. The event features celebrity casters, esports panels, educational sessions, live music, and more.

“Celebrating St. Louis’ tradition of sports, science, innovation and technology, the Gateway Legends High School Open offers high school students an immersive esports experience with an enticing scholarship prize. This event will be a standout occasion with the hope esports will continue to stay as a staple for Fair Saint Louis moving forward. It’s one of the many ways Fair Saint Louis is thrilled to be expanding our outreach in the community,” Vice-Chair of Fair Saint Louis Jessica Fox said.

The high school competing include:

Blue Springs High School (Blue Springs, Mo.)

Fox High School (Arnold, Mo.)

Francis Howell Central High School (Cottleville, Mo.)

Hickman High School (Columbia, Mo.)

Lee’s Summit West High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Rockbridge High School (Columbia, Mo.)

Saint Louis University High School (St. Louis, Mo.)

Parkway West (St. Louis, MO)

*Parkway North High School and Lutheran North High School will also play in a special exhibition match on July 1 to showcase and build excitement for their new esports programs.

Three-time National Champion Maryville University along with seven other college teams are competing.

Maryville University

Illinois State University

University of California Irvine

Bay State College

Winthrop University

University of St. Thomas

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Michigan State University

The tournament will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.