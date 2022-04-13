ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fair St. Louis will be at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis this year. The annual Independence Day weekend event starts on Saturday, July 2 and goes through Monday, July 4.

“Mark your calendars and join us downtown for three packed days of family-friendly activities, an esports championship, world-class live entertainment, and of course, a dazzling Fireworks Spectacular show against the backdrop of the Arch,” writes Tim Meers, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2022.

See the entertainment lineup and schedule of events here: FairSaintLouis.org