ST. LOUIS — Fair St. Louis is hosting an esports tournament at the Ballpark Village this weekend. The Gateway Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational and High School Open have esports competitions from Friday to Sunday.

Eight college teams from across the country and eight high school teams from across the state of Missouri competing for recognition, a trophy, and $10,000 toward scholarships. This year’s Fair St. Louis is trying to lure a new generation of fairgoers to this St. Louis tradition.

Esports is much more than just button mashing, it’s a big business. The global esports market is expected to generate almost $2 billion in revenue in 2022.

“E-sports gaming is literally the sport of video gaming,” said Jessica Fox, Chair Gateway Legends. “This game, ‘League of Legends,’ some folks look at it and think, ‘Wow this looks really, really complicated.’ I like to explain it really simply. It is a strategy game that kind of feels like capture the flag.”

Friday afternoon inside Bally Sports Live, collegiate teams from across the country, going head-to-head on a makeshift stage built on top of the bar.

“If you hang out a little while here in Ballpark Village, you’ll hear fans rooting just like a normal sports event,” said Fox.

With matches lasting from 20 minutes to an hour and a half, the teams and their supporters get into the esports event.

“Esports it’s ever-growing like really big,” said Cetris Ivy, Jr., studying interactive design at Maryville. “How do I say, like big corporations that’s happening in the world. Honestly, a lot more people are getting into it and it’s still going to keep going.”

The championships are on Saturday and Sunday, this year’s Fair St. Louis shifting to Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza.

Concerts at the Kiener Plaza stage, just South of the Old Courthouse, and outside Ballpark Village will bring music for every age.

Other events include Saturday’s parade, Folds of Honor on Sunday, and Purina Incredible Dog Team shows will be on Sunday and Monday in Kiener Plaza.

“Our goal is to make St. Louis a better place to live for all,” said Dave Estes, Chair of Fair St. Louis Foundation. “It’s our little hope that we’ve got a little something for everybody. Whether it’s esports or concerts or whether it’s fireworks, or whether it’s our military recognitions. We really want to have something for everybody. And we do this because we love the city.”

This is the 41st Fair St. Louis. They have hundreds of volunteers that assist with putting on the free event for the city of St. Louis.

Their website: www.fairsaintlouis.org has more information about pre-paid parking passes and more.