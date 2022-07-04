ST. LOUIS — There is a big police presence at Fair St. Louis due to recent shootings and violence in the St. Louis area. The police are at the event to keep fairgoers as safe as possible.

Police officers are on every fairground, patrolling the side streets or just standing by.

The chairman of the Fair said besides the police, he also has private security guards to be on the lookout for trouble. The Fair chairman said everything possible is being done to ensure the safety of fairgoers.

Several fairgoers told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis they felt safe at the fair, and they credit the police presence for that.

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro had a different take on things. He said he called the increased security at the fair extremely important considering all the violence in the city.

There were more than a dozen shot and at least four people killed since Friday.

Viccaro said if it continues then St Louis will have fewer and fewer people who will even want to go to the Fair or attend downtown activities. He said the police ranks are stretched thin.