ST. LOUIS — Fair St. Louis kicks off events Friday in downtown St. Louis at a different venue. This year, Fair St. Louis will settle into Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza.

All events will be at those locations except for the fireworks show on the fourth of July. The show will still be held on the Arch grounds Monday night.

A few changes to keep in mind for Fair St. Louis.

Thursday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and Market, a stage being set up by Klance Unlimited crewmembers just south of the Old Courthouse.

There’s a DJ stage in Kiener Plaza and at Ballpark Village another stage set for musical acts Saturday through Monday.

Fair St. Louis is staying off the Arch grounds except for Monday night when the fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Friday inside Ballpark Village, the Gateway Collegiate Invitational esports tournament will begin.

The first in-person esports tournament was held last year, and the top 16 collegiate esports teams in the country will be competing.

There will also be an esports high school tournament as well at Ballpark Village on Friday.

“We weren’t sure what the post-pandemic opportunities would be for the arch grounds, so we had to make a call in the fall,” said David Estes, Chairman of Fair St. Louis Foundation. “Keiner Plaza is great, Ballpark Village has been fanatastic. So, there’s going to be a music festival for three days in a row Saturday, Sunday and Monday and of course the great fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Last year was the largest fourth of July celebration ever, this year is bigger, 25 minutes, July 4th 9:45 p.m. You don’t want to miss it.”

For questions about the events at Fair St. Louis visit fairstlouis.org. On the website, they’re selling pre-paid parking passes, so you don’t have to worry about searching for a parking spot downtown.

Musical guests Tyler Farr and Rodney Atkins will perform at Kiener Plaza. Third Eye Blind, rock band will play at Ballpark Village. On Monday, 90s house party will be at Kiener Plaza stage.