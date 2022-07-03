ST. LOUIS – Now that the weather has cleared up, Fair St. Louis officials expect a very busy night ahead.

Despite the heat, a lot of people flooded Downtown St. Louis for Fair St. Louis. Consistent crowds are expected throughout the evening.

The big thing to note is safety precautions. A heat advisory is in place from Monday to Wednesday this week. The St. Louis Fire Department has set up multiple cooling stations for people to cool off with water.

The fair has partnered with city police to have a significant law enforcement presence here around the area.

The fair’s footprint is also different this year; it’s been moved to Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. This has presented fair officials with new challenges. However, Ballpark Village has more buildings for fair-goes to pop in and cool off.

Fair St. Louis map