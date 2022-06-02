ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis.

Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.

Safe Summer Launch

Friday, June 3 11 a.m. CDT

Saturday, June 4 10 a.m. CDT

Fairground Park Pool

4011 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63107

https://torchbearers2.org/scheduled-events