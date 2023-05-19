ST. LOUIS – Vandals recently damaged one swimming pool at a St. Louis municipal park, leading to some major cleanup and a delayed opening.

The St. Louis Mayor’s Office reports the pool at Fairgrounds Park has been vandalized. Much of the metal components, like plumbing, pool filtration and sinks, have suffered major damage.

It’s unclear when this vandalism might have occurred. No suspect information is available at this time. Contractors are working to make repairs at the facility.

The pool will not be open for Memorial Day weekend, as first anticipated. It will remain closed until cleanup is complete.

To keep track of other pools around the City of St. Louis, click here.